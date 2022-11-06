MP: Indore shares 72 per cent case load in the division

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief in sight from the increasing number of dengue cases as five more people have tested positive with which the total number of cases has reached 158. Almost all areas of the city are affected by the deadly vector-borne disease, but the highest number of cases was found in the Bhanwarkuan area.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, as many as five people were found dengue-positive on Sunday and all of them are men.

“We’re continuously running anti-larvae drives in all areas of the district. People’s support is equally important in controlling the menace as we can survey an area only after a patient is found positive, but people can prevent themselves getting bitten by mosquitoes by following simple steps, such as using mosquito repellents, wearing full-sleeve clothes, avoiding waterlogging and so on,” Dr Patel said.

Out of the total number of dengue cases in the city, 99 were male while 59 were female, including 22 children. “There is a total of eight active cases in the city and none has been admitted to hospital,” Dr Patel added.

Highest number of dengue cases in Indore in division

As many as 211 cases were found positive in Indore division till November 5, including the highest number of cases in Indore. As many as 158 cases were found positive in Indore, followed by Dhar with 27 cases and Khargone with 15 cases. Fortunately, no death has been reported in any of the districts of the division so far.

District Dengue cases

Indore 158 (including 5 on Sunday)

Dhar 27

Alirajpur 7

Jhabua 0

Barwani 1

Khargone 15

Khandwa 0

Burhanpur 8

