MP: Indore Crime Branch Team Raids Call Centre In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indore crime branch team raided a call centre here and arrested seven persons for cheating people from across the state and outside by making fake calls. The team has also seized 14 laptops and other equipment from their possession.

The arrested gang members were committing fraud in the name of a fake advisory company. They called an Army officer and promised him 2-3 times profit by investing in the share market.

According to a complaint lodged with Indore crime branch by an Army officer Kailash Chandra, resident of Rajgarh, posted in the Indian Army Jammu, he was defrauded of Rs 5,16,000 in the name of investing in the share market in the name of Bajaj Capital Trading Company.

Another complaint was also lodged by one Shiva Agrawal, resident of Indore, using whose account the defrauded money was collected from many people. When the crime branch started an investigation, it came to light that Agrawal used to go to a tea shop in Indore, where a young man named Govind used to visit.

There was an introduction between the two. Govind bluffed and told Agrawal that his mother had sold the plot, for which Rs one lakh had to be deposited in his account. He said that his account is in Ujjain, and he will have to go there to withdraw money.

He used Agrawal’s account and started collecting defrauded money from many people. The money defrauded from Kailash Chandra has also been transferred to the same account.

On the basis of the facts revealed in the investigation, the crime branch team raided a call centre in Ujjain and arrested Kamlesh Verma, resident of Avantipura along with Hrithik Solanki, resident of Krishna Colony, who cheated people by making fake calls in the names of Bajaj Capital, Smart Capital Company and SMC Trading Company.

Nitesh Malviya of village Mendiya, Dheeraj Jagdua of Abdalpura, Lokesh Kataria of Patel Nagar, Omprakash Choudhary of village Mendiya and Govind Parihar of New Indiranagar, Nageshwar Road, Nanakheda were also arrested.

Kamlesh, who was running the fake company, reportedly confessed during interrogation that he had passed BCA from Vikram University.

In the name of Bajaj Capital, Smart Capital Company and SMC Trading Company, he along with his associates has been calling many people including 12 Army officers and luring them to invest in the stock market by giving them fake names.

By offering double-triple profits and obtaining personal documents, they used to send fake Excel sheets and get money from people. Through Govind, they used to provide bank accounts at a one per cent commission. He has defrauded a total of Rs 40 lakh.

