MP: India’s rich culture and tradition is our identity, says Vijayvargiya

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The oath-taking ceremony of president and board of directors of Jain Social Group (JSG) took place at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in PG College, Mandsaur on Monday. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya attended as the chief guest of the ceremony.

The event began with the chief guest garlanding Lord Mahavir’s portrait and lighting the lamp. MP Sudhir Gupta, MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, vice president of JSG International Federation Hemant Jain were prominently present. Pritesh Gadia, regional president of JSG Federation administered the oath of office to the new office bearers for the year 2023-24. Sanjay Jain was sworn-in as president, Narendra Choudhary as secretary and Kamlesh Maru as vice-president.

In his address, Vijayvargiya said that ethics and moral values in education are need of the hour. Instead of following Western culture, we should imbibe Indian religion and culture. Indian religion and culture are thousands of years old and our identity. India has led the whole world in the field of knowledge, religion and culture. We have to make India a world guru again.

MP Gupta said that India is progressing on the path of progress, development, and the country has become the 5th superpower of the world today.

Former district BJP president Rajendra Surana, Karulal Soni, former municipal president Ram Kotwani, former municipal chairman Himmat Dangi, BJP state working committee member Anil Kiyawat, Mukesh Kala and other workers were present. Group coordinator Sanjay Lodha conducted and retired president Ajay Porwal expressed vote of thanks.