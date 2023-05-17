 MP Honour Killing: Sikar man thrashed by in-laws family, dies
MP Honour Killing: Sikar man thrashed by in-laws family, dies

Rajendra Saini had married Amreen in 2021 and her family was not allowing her to return his place

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of honour killing, a 36-year-old man from Sikar in Rajasthan died after being brutally assaulted by his in-law's family members hailing from minority community in Khandwa.

According to local police, Rajendra Saini died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at district hospital. Rajendra recorded his statement before passing away. Acting on his dying statement, police booked three, including brother-in-law Salman, 36, mother-in-law Munnibai, 55, and father-in-law Mumtaz of Singot village in Khandwa district, on murder charges, said SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla. According to information, Rajendra who hails from Sikar, Rajasthan, had a love marriage with Amreen in 2021. After this, both started living in Jaipur.

The family coaxed Amreen to return to Khandwa. When she did not return even after four months, Rajendra reached Singot to take her back. However, he was chased away by her in-laws. His two attempts ended in his thrashing. He went for the third time on May 13 and insisted on meeting his wife. However, he was again thrashed by Amreen's parents, brother, and others. On May 15, his health deteriorated due to internal injuries and on May 16, he died while undergoing treatment at Khandwa district hospital.

According to police, Rajendra used to work as a tile worker and had come to Singot village for work. During this, he met Amreen, 20, and both fell in love. Later in January 2021, the duo escaped to Rajasthan. In Khandwa, Amreen's family lodged a missing complaint. On January 7, 2022, the police found Amreen. However, she told the cops that she had gone with Rajendra of her own free will and got married. She added that she wanted to stay with Rajendra and not with her parents. After this, Amreen returned to Jaipur with Rajendra. A few days later, Amreen started talking to her family on the phone. Amreen felt that the family had accepted her marriage and came to Khandwa to meet them.

Rajendra’s relative, Ramkishore Saini said that after marriage Rajendra shifted to Jaipur from Sikar fearing Amreen’s family. He had come twice in the past to take Amreen back. This time, he came to Khandwa about 20 to 25 days ago and tried to meet Amreen twice, but failed in as he was chased away. On May 13, about 10 to 12 people attacked him, but police booked only three people, Ramkishore said.

article-image

