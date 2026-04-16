MP HC Seeks IMC Reply On Petition Against Property Tax On Marginal Open Space |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday took up a petition challenging the imposition of property tax on Marginal Open Space (MOS) by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and sought a response from the civic body.

Sanjay Goyal filed the petition against the IMC, raising a grievance that the civic body is levying property tax on areas classified as MOS. These are typically reserved portions of land not meant for construction or regular use.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel Meena Chapekar argued that such taxation is unjustified, as MOS areas are generally excluded from taxable built-up property considerations. Counsel for the municipal corporation, Shashank Shrivastava, sought time to obtain instructions on the issue.

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A division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi directed the respondent corporation to file a short reply clarifying its position. The court has scheduled the next hearing for Apr 27, 2026.