e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Four of a family, including 2 children die in bus-bike collision in Dhar

MP: Four of a family, including 2 children die in bus-bike collision in Dhar

Angered by the increasing cases of road accidents in the state recently, locals took to the streets and pelted stones.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Four people including two children were killed in a collision between a bus and a bike in Dhar district, late Saturday night.

Devi Singh was riding the bike with wife Anita riding pillion along with sons Chetan and Chintu when the accident took place. The bus hit the bike on AB road in Dhamnod police station area while taking a turn from the intersection in front of Bhati Dhaba. The couple was going to their village, Bakaner from Dhamnod.

Later, Dhamnod police managed to stop the bus at Vinayak Dhaba in front of Dhamnod Khalghat toll. However, angered by the increasing cases of road accidents in the state recently, locals took to the streets and pelted stones.

Notably, 11 people had died in Betul car accident two days ago when an SUV rammed into a bus. In another road accident in Niwari yesterday, 3 people were killed.

Read Also
MP: 11 dead as SUV rams into bus in Betul
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: Four of a family, including 2 children die in bus-bike collision in Dhar

MP: Four of a family, including 2 children die in bus-bike collision in Dhar

Indore: Women turn saviour, save 8-yr-old from 'rapist'

Indore: Women turn saviour, save 8-yr-old from 'rapist'

Indore: Congress demands ‘Issue printed power bills instead of on mobiles’

Indore: Congress demands ‘Issue printed power bills instead of on mobiles’

Indore: Start 100-bed district hospital by next July says Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary

Indore: Start 100-bed district hospital by next July says Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary

Indore: Show-cause notices served in dragging of minors case

Indore: Show-cause notices served in dragging of minors case