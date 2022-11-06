MP: Four of a family, including 2 children die in bus-bike collision in Dhar

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Four people including two children were killed in a collision between a bus and a bike in Dhar district, late Saturday night.

Devi Singh was riding the bike with wife Anita riding pillion along with sons Chetan and Chintu when the accident took place. The bus hit the bike on AB road in Dhamnod police station area while taking a turn from the intersection in front of Bhati Dhaba. The couple was going to their village, Bakaner from Dhamnod.

Later, Dhamnod police managed to stop the bus at Vinayak Dhaba in front of Dhamnod Khalghat toll. However, angered by the increasing cases of road accidents in the state recently, locals took to the streets and pelted stones.

Notably, 11 people had died in Betul car accident two days ago when an SUV rammed into a bus. In another road accident in Niwari yesterday, 3 people were killed.

Read Also MP: 11 dead as SUV rams into bus in Betul