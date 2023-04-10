 MP: Former jail superintendent Usha Raj's daughter arrested in Rs 15 crore DPF-GPF scam that occurred in Ujjain's Bhairavgarh Jail
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Former jail superintendent Usha Raj's daughter arrested in Rs 15 crore DPF-GPF scam that occurred in Ujjain's Bhairavgarh Jail

MP: Former jail superintendent Usha Raj's daughter arrested in Rs 15 crore DPF-GPF scam that occurred in Ujjain's Bhairavgarh Jail

Usha Raj, under whose tenure the scam took place is on a judicial custody till April 17 at Indore's Central Jail.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Daughter of former jail superintendent Usha Raj, has been arrested in connection with Rs 15 crore DPF-GPF scam of Ujjain's Central Bhairavgarh Jail.

Continuing further investigation, police arrested Utkarni on April 10.

Usha Raj, under whose tenure the scam took place is on a judicial custody till April 17 at Indore's Central Jail.

Earlier, police conducted search at her quarter in Bhairavgarh area and recovered certain incriminating documents, including 50 application forms and registers.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Pickup overturned, more than 20 labourer's injured in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Pickup overturned, more than 20 labourer's injured in Khargone

MP: Former jail superintendent Usha Raj's daughter arrested in Rs 15 crore DPF-GPF scam that...

MP: Former jail superintendent Usha Raj's daughter arrested in Rs 15 crore DPF-GPF scam that...

MP: 1000 security personnel deployed as Burhanpur admin continues crackdown against forest...

MP: 1000 security personnel deployed as Burhanpur admin continues crackdown against forest...

Watch: Drunk man climbs mobile tower in Indore after fight with dad, cops rush with crane for rescue...

Watch: Drunk man climbs mobile tower in Indore after fight with dad, cops rush with crane for rescue...

WATCH: Kailash Vijayvargiya busts rumours on change in BJP's CM face in MP, confirms party will...

WATCH: Kailash Vijayvargiya busts rumours on change in BJP's CM face in MP, confirms party will...