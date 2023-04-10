MP: Former jail superintendent Usha Raj's daughter arrested in Rs 15 crore DPF-GPF scam that occurred in Ujjain's Bhairavgarh Jail

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Daughter of former jail superintendent Usha Raj, has been arrested in connection with Rs 15 crore DPF-GPF scam of Ujjain's Central Bhairavgarh Jail.

Continuing further investigation, police arrested Utkarni on April 10.

Usha Raj, under whose tenure the scam took place is on a judicial custody till April 17 at Indore's Central Jail.

Earlier, police conducted search at her quarter in Bhairavgarh area and recovered certain incriminating documents, including 50 application forms and registers.