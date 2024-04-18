MP: Forest Deputy Ranger Hangs Self Amidst Family Dispute In Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a distressed incident, a forest deputy ranger, Dinesh Nawade, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a nylon rope from a ceiling fan at his place in Navara village forest range under the Nepanagar police station.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at midnight. Initial investigations suggested a family dispute as the underlying cause of the drastic step. Dinesh's wife, employed as a forest guard in Chichauli village, Betul, had reportedly sent him a distressing WhatsApp message expressing suicidal thoughts. Sadly, overwhelmed by the situation, Dinesh took his own life.

The discovery of his body on Thursday morning triggered a flurry of activity, with local authorities and forest personnel swiftly responding to the scene. Dinesh had been serving in the Navara range for an extended period and was on the brink of a promotion, indicating his dedication to his profession. Inspector Gyanu Jaiswal of Nepanagar police station confirmed an investigation into the tragic incident, highlighting the strained familial relations as a focal point. The sudden loss has left the community reeling, with a somber atmosphere prevailing at the range office as colleagues and acquaintances grapple with the shock and seek answers amidst the ongoing police inquiry.