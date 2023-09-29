MP: Field A Tribal, Nepanagar Voters Tell Political Parties

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): People of Nepanagar assembly want the Congress and the BJP to field a tribal leader from the constitutency.

Around 150 people, including sarpanch and deputy sarpanch of 20 villages along with janpad members met rural Congress committee’s acting president Jagmeet Singh Jolly and city Congress committee president Prakash Singh Bais and shared their demand.

Both leaders told the delegation that the ticket allotment would be done by the high command and urged them to back the party.

The community is now waiting for the announcement of candidates for Nepanagar and Burhanpur assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, party sources said that protest by tribal was likely to delay the release of candidates’ list.

The BJP was expected to release list of candidates on Thursday but failed to do so. Sources said that the Congress was expected to release the list of candidates on October 4.