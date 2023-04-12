MP: Farmer returning after selling wheat abducted in Khandwa

Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal farmer from Khargone district was reportedly abducted in Khandwa district. An incident was reported on Tuesday night near Ahmedpur Khegaon, located at a petrol pump under the Moghat Road police station limit.

According to information, Arjun Barela, 45, a resident of Dhulwada village in Khargone district, was moving towards his village on a motorcycle after selling about 70 quintals of wheat. Arjun’s family members informed that at the time of the incident, he was carrying about Rs 2 lakh, which he got after selling wheat in the market.

Meanwhile, even after more than 15 hours, the police are still clueless about Arjun’s whereabouts.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the incident took place near the petrol pump in Ahmedpur Khaigaon. Arjun belongs to Dhulwara in Khargone district, and he took this route since it is the shortest route from Khandwa to reach Dhulwara.

When the farmer reached Ahmedpur, three to four kidnappers in the car caught him, made him sit in it, and fled with him. His bike was found lying on the road itself.

CSP Poonamchand Yadav has inspected the spot. Relatives and eyewitnesses are being questioned.

An eyewitness labourer informed the police that three to four people got out of the white Swift car and caught Arjun, made him sit in the car, and then took him with them.

Arjun’s son-in-law Pradeep Chouhan was informed that his father-in-law went to Khandwa to sell his harvest. He claimed that neither Arjun nor any of his family members had disputes with anyone in the village.