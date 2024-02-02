MP: Exam Fear Drives Class X Student To Suicide

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Even before the commencement of the X board examination, a student committed suicide due to fear of examination. After consuming a poisonous substance on Wednesday, he was admitted to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed on Thursday afternoon. A 15-year-old class X student Nilesh Yadav, a resident of Awantipura, consumed a poisonous substance on Wednesday night. When his health deteriorated he was taken to the District Hospital where he told his family that he had consumed poison due to fear of the upcoming examination. When his health deteriorated, the child’s father took him to a private hospital, where he died on Thursday afternoon.

Harsh Jain, who is a neighbour of the deceased, said that the child’s father works at Dhanwantri College. His son Nilesh was a student of Sant Leela Convent School, Jiwajiganj. Some other neighbours said that the child was doing well in his studies. Even after this why did he take such a step? His first Hindi paper was on February 5. But before that he could not bear the pressure of the examination and took the step of suicide. The biggest thing is that from where did the minor get the poison which he consumed and committed suicide?

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

40K STUDENTS TO APPEAR IN BOARD EXAMS IN UJJAIN

This time the X and XII examinations of the MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) are starting on February 5 and 6 respectively. As many as 81 examination centres have been earmarked in the district. More than 40,000 students will appear during both the examinations.

After the Assembly elections, now in view of the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, the high school and higher secondary board examinations are being conducted 25 days in advance. Divisional officer of MPBSE Shyam Kumar Reniwal said that this year, 25,521 students will appear in the X examination and 14,679 students will appear in the XII examination in the district.

A total of 40,200 students will appear in both the examinations. To prevent cheating in board exams, a squad will be formed by the MPBSE and collector. Mobile phones have been banned at examination centres. Preparations are also underway to install jammers at sensitive centres. 10 private examination centres in the district have been considered sensitive. The MPBSE has changed many things. All question papers will be open and taken in the presence of the collector representative.