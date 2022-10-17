e-Paper Get App
MP: Dewas Dist Olympic Assn to organise marathon

During this, the joint secretary of the association Hemendra Nigam informed that an award ceremony will be conducted on the birth anniversary of Tukojirao Pawar on October 17.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the District Olympic Association was concluded at Central Malwa Academy, Bhopal Road, Dewas on Sunday.

During this, the joint secretary of the association Hemendra Nigam informed that an award ceremony will be conducted on the birth anniversary of Tukojirao Pawar on October 17.

The committee has also decided to organise a marathon and the best six players will be honoured with Tukojirao Pawar district Olympic award. Along with this, the award souvenir will be published.

Association president Gayatri Raje Pawar said that along with outstanding sportspersons, excellent sports institutions of the district will also be honoured this year. In the meeting, managing executive members Subhash Sharma, Vishnu Prasad Verma, Bidyut Malakar, and others were also present.



