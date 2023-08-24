MP: Congress Slams Civic Body Over Lack Of Development In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Congress on Thursday launched a demonstration here at municipal council office, slamming it over a lack of development in Congress backed wards. According to Ward No 18 (Ram Krishna Ganj) corporator Pratibha Kasera, despite several applications, civic body has failed to redress their issues till now.

City president Dr Munish Mishra said that despite huge amount have been spent on water supply scheme, the residents receive water only 15 days a month. Congressmen also cried inaction of the municipal corporation over widespread encroachment on footpaths and roads.

Ayub Lala, Ankit Pathak, Kundan Malviya, ChainsinghVerma and other Congress leaders also addressed the protestors. Under State-level Kayakalp Scheme, newly constructed roads are full of craters, potholes and puddles, they blamed.

They also handed over a memorandum, addressing Governor Mangubhai Patel, to tehsildar demanding high level probe and stern action against erring officials. During which, Hukum Verma, Rasheed Bathia, besides office-bearers of district Congress committee and party workers were also present.

