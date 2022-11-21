Congress MLA Umang Singhar |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against Congress MLA and former cabinet minister Umang Singhar on charges of raping and assaulting a 38-year-old woman, a senior official said on Monday.

Reacting to the allegations made against him Singhar termed it a conspiracy. Congress MLA rubbished all the allegations levelled against him. He claimed that the case against him is politically motivated.

He added that the woman making false allegations against him since he had lodged a complaint against her earlier.

MLA Umang Singar also told that on November 2, 2022, he had given an application against the woman in Naugaon police station, Dhar that she is blackmailing me, and she is trying to trap me by conspiring.

MLA added that the woman had demanded Rs 10 crore from him and failing to get money, she is threatening to spoil my political career, Singhar accused.

She is torturing and abusing me mentally for the last several days and I also filed an application against her in the police a few days back.

He added that since he is coming from a tribal society, his political rival trying to defame him with help of the woman. She is making unbridled allegations against me and getting false cases registered

The case was lodged on Sunday evening at Naugaon police station in Dhar city following a complaint by the woman, who claimed she was living with the accused as his 'wife' and alleged that he sexually assaulted her, Dhar's Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said.

SP Singh Singh said that a case was registered against Singhar under the Indian Penal Code Sections 498-A (domestic violence), 377 (Unnatural offences), 376 (2) (n) (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act), and 506 (criminal intimidation). Further legal steps were being taken, he added.

Earlier, Singhar had made headlines when an abetment to suicide case was filed against him after a woman allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Bhopal. A case was registered against him under IPC Section 306 for abetment to suicide.

MP Congress Committee's media department chairman K K Mishra said that he does not have information about the case but prima facie, it seems to be a "politically motivated" case.

SP Singh said the woman complained against the accused about physical torture, rape, abuse, committing unnatural act and threatening to kill her.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra in a video statement said the case was registered against Singhar on the complaint of his wife. According to the information given by police, the MLA had other wives too, BJP leader Mishra claimed.

"Those who speak of 'Ladki Hoon' are silent"

While taking a jab at the Congress party, BJP spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawala in a video statement said that those who speak of 'Ladki hoon' are silent even as scores of such cases come from Rajasthan, Jharkhand too. He further added "Why is Priyanka JI’s outrage on such issues selective ? Will she demand sacking of this MLA?"

He posted the video on his social media account.

Singhar not present at his resident

As per the information, a lock was found at his Dhar residence after a case was lodged at Naugaon police station, which is situated barely about a one-and-a-half kilometre from his residence. When asked about Singhar’s whereabouts, local supporters claimed that the Congress MLA is currently busy with Gujarat elections.

According to sources, Singar was married to the said woman on April 16. Had given an application and requested to register a case, but the Dhar police registered a Zero FIR. It is said that the said woman is also working on some post in the Youth Congress.