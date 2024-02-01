MP: Colleague Arrested For Blind Murder Of School Employee In Dhar

Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The police claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of a private school employee who was shot dead by none other than his friend and a colleague. Police arrested accused Pintu, alias Hukumchand Dhanak, a resident of Dhar.

Police recovered a country-made revolver that was used in the crime. In his confession, Pintu said that, tired of mental torture, he committed the incident.

According to the police, the accused revealed that he had been facing constant harassment and humiliation from the victim, which led him to take such a drastic step.

Earlier, on January 25, police recovered the body of one Bindu Singh, a private school employee at Shergarh. Police registered a case against the unidentified accused and began an investigation into the matter.

SP Manoj Kumar Sing under the direction of ASP Indrajeet Bakalwar formed an investigation team. After a week-long effort, police based on evidence detained Pintu and interrogated him.

During interrogation, Pintu confessed to killing Bindu Singh. He told the police that he had a close friendship with Bindu Singh and both used to sit in the same chamber in school and also shared their things.

"I trusted Bindu Singh and told him all my problems. From that very day on, Bindu Singh was continuously torturing me mentally, due to which I became mentally tortured."

"I knew that on January 25, the school office staff would be busy preparing for Republic Day until late at night, and Bindu Singh would go home alone late. "When Bindu Singh left alone to go to his house, I sat with him on the bike on the pretext of going with him to get Gutkha, and on the way, I shot him dead at a deserted place", he said. Police have also seized a country-made pistol used in the murder.