MP: CM Shivraj visits Bagh Print Urban Livelihood SHG

Mandu (Dhar, Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday saw the Mandu print produced by Bagh Print Urban Livelihood Self Help Group under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihood Mission in Mandu.

The CM was apprised in detail about the work of registered craftsmen formed by self-help groups. Along with this, Chouhan discussed with the women members of SHGs formed in the expanded area of 'One District One Product' and praised their progress. Chouhan understood the work of Bagh print and also made prints on cloth.

During this, Chouhan was told that in the handloom departmental schemes run by the government, Bagh print craft production work is being done for livelihood after getting organised in the form of a group from the district panchayat. In which women from about 20 different families are involved.

Due to the increase of group-based works of Bagh print and continuous involvement in government fairs/festivals/exhibitions/expo, the income of the craftsmen has increased.

CM inspects Mandav's palaces, other places

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected the Jahaz Mahal complex in the morning. Here he took detailed information about the palace from the guide present there. CM Chouhan also visited Hindola Mahal and planted Bahera sapling here.

After this CM reached Shri Chaturbhuj Ram temple. Here he offered prayers and inspected other temples in the complex.

After this, Chouhan reached Rewa Kund where he offered prayers. The CM took information about its history from the guide present there after inspecting the Baz Bahadur Mahal and also interacted with the tourists there.