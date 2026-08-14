MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Barwani, Reviews Grievances & Government Schemes Under Jan Vishwas Abhiyan

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav arrived in Barwani on Friday. After landing at the Talun helipad, he offered prayers at the Khatu Shyamji Temple.

He was later welcomed by BJP leaders, Collector and SP. His visit will focus on resolving public grievances and reviewing the implementation of government schemes in the district under the Chief Minister Jan Vishwas Abhiyan.

The Chief Minister will preside over a district-level grievance redressal programme at the Collectorate auditorium.

He will review complaints and applications received through the helpline portal and seek information from officials about their disposal status.

The government’s priority is to ensure time-bound resolution of public grievances, effective implementation of schemes and continuous monitoring of public services.

During the programme, Yadav will take updates from officials on the status of complaints and the action taken on them.

The Chief Minister will also inspect the Government Higher Secondary School in Borlai. He will visit the district’s first Maths Park and review the ICT Lab, Atal Tinkering Lab and Smart Class, besides taking information about educational facilities developed for students.

Three special interaction programmes are scheduled at the Collectorate premises.

CM Mohan Yadav will interact separately with progressive farmers, successful entrepreneurs and students who have excelled in various fields. A press conference is also proposed after the programmes.

Focus on agriculture and business

During the interaction with farmers, discussions will cover cotton production through HDPS technology, Custom Hiring Centres, FPOs, food processing, milk production, conservation of Nimari cows, fish seed production and fisheries.

Other agriculture-related issues, including the e-token system, will also be discussed.

Yadav will also interact with entrepreneurs from food processing, agro-industries, cotton ginning, renewable energy, waste management, eco-friendly products, manufacturing, innovation and startup sectors. Discussions will focus on their challenges, achievements and future plans.

The visit is aimed at assessing whether government services and welfare schemes are reaching people effectively at the ground level.