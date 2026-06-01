MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces Free Helmets For Farmers Travelling To Cities To Sell Crops

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state government will provide helmets to farmers who travel from villages to cities on motorcycles to sell their produce and other goods.

The announcement was made in Shujalpur of Shajapur district after the Chief Minister listened to the 134th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme and interacted with farmers.

Speaking at the event, Mohan Yadav said many farmers travel to nearby towns carrying milk, fruits, vegetables and other items on motorcycles. He noted that the absence of helmets puts them at risk of serious injuries in road accidents.

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मंडी और बाजार तक दोपहिया वाहन से आने-जाने वाले किसानों की सुरक्षा बढ़ाने के लिए इस राज्य की सरकार मुफ्त हेलमेट उपलब्ध कराएगी। साथ ही उड़द किसानों को 600 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल बोनस देने, मूंग की खरीद बढ़ाने और डेयरी क्षेत्र को प्रोत्साहन देने की घोषणा की गई है। इन कदमों का मकसद… — GaonConnection (@GaonConnection) June 1, 2026

"The government will provide helmets to such farmers so that their lives can be protected. This will help prevent accidents and ensure their safety," he said.

Yadav also reiterated his government's commitment to increasing farmers' income.

He said Madhya Pradesh had purchased more than one crore metric tonnes of wheat at ₹2,625 per quintal, describing it as a record procurement. According to him, the state also set a record by purchasing wheat from nearly 14 lakh farmers.

Highlighting other measures for the farming community, Mohan Yadav said the government was fulfilling its promises through the Bhavantar Yojana for soybean growers. He added that the state was providing a bonus on urad for the first time and was encouraging pulse cultivation.

Yadav said Madhya Pradesh remains the country's leading producer of pulses and the government aims to further strengthen the sector. He also announced that registration for the procurement of urad and moong has begun and both crops will be purchased by the government.

Looking ahead to the next rabi season, Mohan Yadav said the government plans to provide daytime electricity to farmers after the monsoon to reduce difficulties faced during irrigation and agricultural operations.