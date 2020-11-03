MP Bypolls: Kamal Nath accuses opposition of foul play, demands repolling at two places where firing took place

Bypolls for 28 seats took place in Madhya Pradesh and all eyes are now on the results. Bye-elections on 28 seats were necessitated following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

Amid all the clashes and verbal-spat between the rival parties, former CM Kamal Nath, who is a seasoned politician and has decades of experience behind him, alleged foul play and accused police and administration of 'buying' voters. Nath demanded EC for repolling at two places, Morena and Sumawali, where incidents of violence between Congress and BJP workers took place.

While in talk with ANI, the former CM said, "We got information about money being distributed in cahoots with police and administration. But voters are not for sale. We've demanded EC for repolling at 2 places where firing took place. All these incidents only prove BJP's frustration."

Notably, Congress and BJP supporters clashed at a polling booth in Morena even as voting was underway for by-elections in 28 Assembly seats of the state on Tuesday, officials said.

"In the last three days, the opposition tried all ways, power, politics and liquor, to 'buy' whatever they can. I received pieces of information of police and administration being involved in this hideous game. But the voters of MP are not for sale. MLA's were, but not people," said Nath.

Nath made an appeal to the voters by saying,"Today the opportunity has come to use your vote and support the truth as this by polls are not ordinary election, but will give direction to the state and give a message for clean and honest politics."