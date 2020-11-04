MP Bypolls: Grandparents, grandchildren bond shines on voting day in Indore

Indore: This bond of love between grandparents and grandchildren was seen on the polling booth in Kanadia on the day when the 2.64 lakh people decided the fate of 18 candidates participating in the bypoll at Sanwer Legislative Constituency.

There were 3280 voters who were above 80 years all over the constituency, and Free Press met up with two of them and saw the bond between grandparents and grandchildren.

Dadi-guard: Sumindra

Sumindra Barod (22) was highly concerned about the safety of his grandmother (dadi-maa) Rukma Hemsing Barod (85). He said, “as soon as I came to know about my dadi going to cast her vote, I took the responsibility of ensuring that she could cast her vote without any hassle. Before bringing her to the polling booth I gave her precautionary tips of Covid-19 to her”.

After reaching the polling booth, Sumindra kept his dadi-maa inside the car and inspected the crowd at the booth from a distance, assuring that no one is sneezing or coughing. He waited there till the rush disappeared and then took his dadi-maa for thermal scanning. He himself rubbed sanitiser on her grandma’s hands till elbow for extra precaution, also ensured that she didn't touch her face.

He said, “During voting time she entered the booth and I stood little distance away and then asked the people at the booth to bring dadi-maa outside. Very carefully! I brought my grandma home and sanitized her again. I had gone with her as a bodyguard and after all that I cast my vote”.

Dada’s boy: Anurag

Anuraj Jain (26) took his grandpa Chaganlal Jain (85+) to vote following all the necessary Covid-19 precautions.

He said, “My grandpa is fit and fine, but I don’t want to take any risk regarding his health. For polling, I took my grandpa a little late, though he was in a hurry to cast his vote. Somehow I persuaded him to go a little late."

Anurag took his grandpa to the booth around 10 am. There were two entry doors at the polling booth out of which one was very congested and another one was quite spacious. Anurag chose the spacious door to enter, though his grandpa had to walk a longer distance.