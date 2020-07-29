MP Boards Class 12 Results: Check out the list of district toppers

Samina, Rani Dasaratha and Taiba are Govt Girls School topper in Kukshi

Principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Mahesh Chaturvedi said that 257 out of 370 students passed in the class XII board examination and the school's overall result was 69.4%.

Results of arts stream was 70.2%, 81.5% biology stream was 71.4% , commerce stream was 95.45%, Home Science stream was 54.68% and agriculture stream was 62.20%. By securing 75% and above percent, 39 meritorious students are entitled to laptops under the Chief Minister Laptop scheme.

Board exam in-charge Narendra Sirvi said that Samina Salamuddin of the agriculture stream bagged first position with 91.2%, Rani Dasaratha of Biology stream scored 90.4%, Taiba Islamuddin scored 88 percent and bagged second and third position respectively.

School principal Mahesh Chaturvedi, Narendra Sirvi, Manoj Sadhu, Kavita Mukati, Laxman Singh Jamod, Vasudev Patidar, Deepak Malaviya, Pannalal Hima, BL Gehlot, Mohan Singh Bhide, Sadhana Mandloi, Vinay Khamgaonkar, Jagdish Chandra Gupta, Ravi Deepan Singh, Jairaj Singh Solanki and others congratulated students on this achievement.

Garoth: Surabhi scores 464/ 500

Surabhi Sunil Mandliya student of Swami Vivekananda Senior Secondary School brought laurels to the city and school by securing 464 marks out of 500 in class XII board examination.

School Committee president Suresh Patidar, secretary Sunil S Yadav, principal S Regi Mon congratulated Surabhi on this achievement and wished for their bright future. All the information was given by teacher Bala Ram Dhanotia.