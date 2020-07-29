MP Boards Class 12 Results: Check out the list of district toppers

Samina, Rani Dasaratha and Taiba are Govt Girls School topper in Kukshi
Principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Mahesh Chaturvedi said that 257 out of 370 students passed in the class XII board examination and the school's overall result was 69.4%.
Results of arts stream was 70.2%, 81.5% biology stream was 71.4% , commerce stream was 95.45%, Home Science stream was 54.68% and agriculture stream was 62.20%. By securing 75% and above percent, 39 meritorious students are entitled to laptops under the Chief Minister Laptop scheme.
Board exam in-charge Narendra Sirvi said that Samina Salamuddin of the agriculture stream bagged first position with 91.2%, Rani Dasaratha of Biology stream scored 90.4%, Taiba Islamuddin scored 88 percent and bagged second and third position respectively.
School principal Mahesh Chaturvedi, Narendra Sirvi, Manoj Sadhu, Kavita Mukati, Laxman Singh Jamod, Vasudev Patidar, Deepak Malaviya, Pannalal Hima, BL Gehlot, Mohan Singh Bhide, Sadhana Mandloi, Vinay Khamgaonkar, Jagdish Chandra Gupta, Ravi Deepan Singh, Jairaj Singh Solanki and others congratulated students on this achievement.
Garoth: Surabhi scores 464/ 500
Surabhi Sunil Mandliya student of Swami Vivekananda Senior Secondary School brought laurels to the city and school by securing 464 marks out of 500 in class XII board examination.
School Committee president Suresh Patidar, secretary Sunil S Yadav, principal S Regi Mon congratulated Surabhi on this achievement and wished for their bright future. All the information was given by teacher Bala Ram Dhanotia.
Khachrod: Ayush scores 93% marks
Students of Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir shine in class XII board examination, school's overall result was 89 percent.
A total of 272 students appeared for the examination, among them 195 students cleared the exam with first division , 45 students with second division and 1 with third division. Students Ayush Kawariya (science) bagged 93%, Bahin Aastha Joshi (commerce) 91%, Kushagra Bhatewara (science) 89%, Shivam Patidar (science) 88.2%, Mitesh Prajapat (science) 87.4%, Punit Purani (science) 87.4%, Pranjal Gautami (Commerce) 86.8%, Jaya Patidar (Science) 85.8%, Tamanna Shah (Arts) 85.8%, Jayesh Mandavaliya (Commerce) 85.4%, Krishna Varavania (Agricultural Science) secured 85% and brought laurels to the city and school.
70 students made it to the list of CM's laptop scheme. School principal Brijjanandan Kumawat, institute president Om Prakash Sekwadia, administrator Krishna Kapoor and other committee members congratulated students on this achievement.
Narmada Nagar: Archana, Anjali secure 90+ %
Narmada Nagar: The result of class XII board examination of the Government Higher Secondary School was 90 per cent. Principal SN Patel said that Archana Bhawariya secured 91%, Kumari Anjali Rajput secured 90.8%, Dinayal Kashyap secured 89.2 and bagged first, second and third position respectively. Whole school staff congratulated students on this success.
Nagda: Ayesha, Chelsea make it to merit list
Nagda: Madhya Pradesh Board Higher Secondary Examination results were announced on Monday, in which Ayesha B and Chelsea Porwal students of Mother Mary School secured second position in the merit list. MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar and Education Department officials felicitated the merit holders. Gurjar congratulated students on their success and wished for their bright future. Block education officer Sanath Kumar Vyas and teacher Aziz Khan congratulated the students and presented a memento to school principal Maria Shekhawat.
Mandsaur: Mihika scores 93.6%
Mandsaur: Mihika Agrawal, daughter of educationist Hemant Agrawal bagged first position in the district's merit list of class XII board examination.Mihika, studying in Digambar Jain School, secured 93.6% marks in the commerce stream and bagged 11th rank in state's merit list. Mahika attributes her success to hard work only, she said that if the students study diligently, they will surely get success.
Hatpipliya: Prerna scores 93.8%
Hatpipliya: Prerna Dabi, a student of St John’s School scored 93.8 per cent in her class 12 board exam. Daughter of government school of excellence higher secondary school Prakash Dabi, Prerna credited her success to the parents. She scored 469 marks out of total 500 in science stream and brought laurel to the village.
Ratlam: Sheetal secures 6th rank in merit list
Sheetal Kasera of Government School of Excellence here has bagged sixth place in the state merit list of Science Maths Group in the MP Board Class XII results of which declared on Monday. According to Principal of the School Subhash Kumawat school students have performed exceedingly well in the examination and two students of the school have obtained position in the district level merit list also. Meanwhile, District Education officer K C Sharma informed that62% students have passed in the examination results of which declared today in Ratlam district.
Ratlam: Sameeksha secures 5th rank in merit list
Sameeksha Mogra of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Public School has begged fifth place in the Commerce Group in the state merit list in the Class XIIth results declared today . President of the School Committee Sardar Gurnam Singh and Secretary DarshanSingh Gurudatta while congratulating school student for securing place in the state merit list said that school students have performed well in the results declared which is 100%. School Principal Avinash Pande said that Sameeksha Mogra begged 475 marks out of 500 and brought glory to the school. Another student Rupal Sharma has begged second place in the district level merit list of the Commerce Group, School principal Pande informed. State level merit list Vth position holder Student Sameeksha Mogra informed that she wants to become Chartered Accountant. Regular study is the secret of her success.
Bagh: 20 girls to receive laptops from state
Twenty students of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School scored more than 75% in their XII MPBSE results and will be receiving a laptop from the state government. Deeta Nan Singh of the school scored 87% in agriculture stream and became the school topper.Out of the 172 students who appeared in the examination, 161 passed. Out of which, 148 students passed in first division, seven will be taking supplementary examination and four failed. 96% of arts students passed, 77% of biology, 100% of mathematics and 100% of agriculture stream passed. Eight students of English of biology stream received distinction, 23 received distinction in chemistry and 45 in Hindi. In biology stream, Kusum Sardar secured first position, Relma Limsingh secured second position and Nikita Pratap secured third position. Board examination in-charge Rajendra Rathore said that Manju Bharat of arts stream secured 77% and became the stream topper and AnjanaSardar scored 76%. Manisha ParamSIngh of agriculture stream scored 83%, Hina Manohar scored 82% and Anita Vikram scored 80%. Gora Bhangda of biology scored 82%, Mahima Jalam scored 79%, Laxmi Magan scored 78%, Pramila Ganpat scored 77%, Sharmila Antar scored 77%, Sima Panchu scored 75%, LaxmiMadiya scored 75% and Paru Thakur Singh scored 75%. Teachers Shakuntala Chauhan, Kishore Rathore, Ghanashyam Patel, Juvan Singh Patel, Janu Maurya, Millie Chauhan, Akhilesh Chaubey and Nirmala Panwar and school staff congratulated the students. Block education officer Veerbhan Singh Mandloi congratulated principal Malti Pandhariwal and students.
Barod: Varsha secures second position in Agar
Students of SaraswatiVidyaMandir excelled in the class XII examinations. Student Varsha Sharma scored 94.4% in science stream and secured second position in district’s merit list. Ritika Rajput scored 93.6% in science stream and came in third in district merit list. SaritaAnjana scored 90.8% in commerce and secured second position in district merit list. Vishakha Jain scored 91.6%, AnusuiyaPariharscored 90.6%, Pooja Nahar scored 90.2%, Kamal and Neeta Anjana scored 89.6%, Anil Panwar scored 89.4%, Arpit Carpenter scored 86.6%, Aditya Modi scored 86.6%, Priyanka Kunwar scored 84%, ArchitaJadhav scored 83.8%, Yuvraj Singh scored 82.6%, Kanishka Sharma scored 82.4%, Pooja Anjana scored 82.2%, Kishan Jain scored 81.8% and DevendraSisodiya scored 80.2%. Principal Narayan Singh Maldavdiya, organisation president BhagatswaroopShrivastava, administrator Vijay Kumar Jain, treasurerShivdayalBhawsar, assistant secretary Vinod Kumar Modi, management committee member Kamlesh Jain and others congratulated the students.
Seetamau: Jairaj second in Mandsaur
Student Jairaj Singh Chouhan of Seetamau Public School secured the second position in the district merit list. He scored 476/500 in science stream. Principal Sherebano Hussain said that Jairaj secured 9th position in class X boards two years back. Jairaj said that he did regular studies for about six hours per day. The school management, teachers and other staff congratulated him.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)