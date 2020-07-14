Indore

MP Board Results 2020: MPBSE to release class 12 result this week on mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

By FP News Service

Director of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Hemant Sharma said that the results of the MP board class 12 will be declared in the third week of July.

Once released the result will be available at - mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Steps to check the result:

  • Visit the official website – mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

  • Click on the result link - Intermediate (Class 12) Examination Result 2020

  • You will be redirected to a new page

  • Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

  • Your results will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take the print out

Candidates can check their results via SMS also.

