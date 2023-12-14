MP: Barwani Collector Warns Teachers Against Absenteeism | Representative Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani district collector Dr Fating Rahul Haridas visited the Government Higher Secondary School at Chowki village under the Pati development block of the district.

During the visit, the collector expressed his displeasure over teachers being found absent from the school without prior intimation.

Meanwhile, the collector warned the school administration in a strict tone about not calling children from other classes when the Class 12 exams were held.

He instructed school administration, “Either improve functioning; if the school's exam results are bad, then get ready to face disciplinary action against all the teachers”.

The collector directed the principal that all the teachers of the school should come to school regularly, and no leave of any kind should be granted to any teacher of any school.

Discuss with teachers in Bokrata

The collector also inspected the Government Higher Secondary School in Bokrata village. During this, the collector discussed with the teachers. He learned about how they are preparing the children for the annual board examination to be held from February 6, 2024.

The collector directed that teachers should form groups of children and get them to study in groups. According to the blueprint received from the State Education Centre, the children should be prepared and solve the question papers of previous years.