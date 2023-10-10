 MP: Banners, Posters Removed In Mahidpur
There are a total of 262 polling stations under Mahidpur tehsil where more than two lakh people will vote.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): With the imposition of a model code of conduct, the administrative officials have swung into action removing banners and posters from public places as well as covering the inscriptions of political leaders in public places.

The office of returning officer of Mahidpur assembly Brajesh Saxena has been opened for cleaning purposes. Saxena inspected the training of presiding officers at government colleges where as many as 500 officers are receiving training.

Out of these 262 polling stations, 27 have been categorised as sensitive polling stations.

Dang Pays Obeisance At Harkiyakhal Balaji Mandir

The BJP has released its fourth list including candidates for Mandsaur, Shamgarh and Suasara assembly seats. After the name of Suasara MLA and former cabinet minister Shivraj Sarkar appeared on the list, Hardeep Singh Dang paid obeisance at Harkiyakhal Balaji of Malhargarh late at night and reached the BJP office and had a meeting with the party workers.

Addressing mediapersons, he said that in 2018 he won by 350 votes but in the bypolls of 2020, people voted in overwhelming numbers. Applauding the work of Shivraj Singh's government, he added that he will once again address the public and talk about various developmental works by the BJP government.

