MP: Azad Nagar police crack two illegal liquor cases

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Azad Nagar police cracked two illegal liquor cases in the area on April 16 and 17 respectively. 650 litres of liquor worth Rs 1.30 lakh were seized in both cases.

In the first case, cops found illegal storage of alcohol in Girdha Chowkdi village during a night patrol on April 16. Illegal liquor was seized by registering a case under crime number 111/2023, Section 34-2, 46 of the IPC and Excise Act.

In another instance, acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in Girdha village on April 17. As per the police, they had received information that the owner of the house had stored a huge stock of illicit liquor which was kept hidden in the backyard in a pile of hay.

The information proved to be right when cops raided the house and recovered bottles of beer from the pile. On interrogating the owner of the house, no valid reason was given from his side to the police. A case under crime number 114/2023, Section 34-2, 36 of the IPC and Excise Act was registered against him at Azad Nagar police station. Station in-charge SR Jamra and his team played a major role in solving the cases.