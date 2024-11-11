 MP: At 6,285 MW, Malwa-Nimar Sees Record Power Demand This Fiscal
MP: At 6,285 MW, Malwa-Nimar Sees Record Power Demand This Fiscal

This marks the highest single-day distribution in the past 10 months, signalling a sharp increase in demand driven by the on-going Rabi season.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 08:29 AM IST
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company witnessed a historic surge in electricity demand with the highest consumption recorded for the current financial year in the Malwa-Nimar region.

On November 9, the region's peak electricity demand reached a staggering 6,285 MW, marking a new milestone for the West Discom. On this record-breaking Saturday, a total of 11.37 crore units of electricity were supplied across the region. This marks the highest single-day distribution in the past 10 months, signalling a sharp increase in demand driven by the on-going Rabi season.

In terms of regional breakdown, the Indore city stood out with the highest consumption receiving 1.90 crore units of electricity on the day. Other districts also saw significant spikes in usage with Dhar district consuming 1.80 crore units, Ujjain at 1.31 crore units and Dewas at 1.07 crore units.

Districts like Ratlam, Khargone, Mandsaur and Shajapur recorded electricity consumption in the range of 60 to 84 lakh units, whereas other areas in the region distributed between 25 lakh and 51 lakh units each. The surge in electricity demand is attributed to the agricultural activities in the Rabi season as farmers in the region are relying heavily on irrigation and other electrical resources to support their crops.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Our Ancestors Did Jihad Against Britishers, But Yours Penned 'Love Letters,' Says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi To Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Over 'Vote Jihad' Remarks
Karnataka: Row Over Kashmiri Students' Beards At Govt Nursing College Resolved Amicably, Says Hassan Institute Official
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies; IMD Predicts Rain For Week
Onion Leaves Households In Tears, Nearing ₹100/Kg In Mumbai
