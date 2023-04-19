MP: Anand Nagar residents block road over ferrying of thermal plant ash in open dumpers in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of Anand Nagar residents on Wednesday blocked road against dumpers ferrying loads of poisonous ash from the thermal plant.

Timely police intervention thwarted residents’ bid to prevent the incident. The residents said that they were fed up with the poisonous ash that was affecting their eyesight and lungs.

Residents claimed that the entire town was suffering from burning sensation in eyes and breathing problem due to the toxic ash of the thermal plant. Entire town was covered under the blanket of ash that was spread on the roads. The ash had even invaded their houses through windows and doors.

Earlier, the ash laced with poisonous chemicals was ferried through capsule vehicles. However, the four-lane construction company was now supplying it directly through dumpers. They also accused the administration of turning a blind eye to the issue.

Corporation employees face lots of problem

The movement of dumpers loaded with ash was on way from Sant Singaji Thermal Plant to Chaigaonmakhan, Dulhar Phata to dump it on the four-lane. These dumpers pass through Tinpuliya from Polytechnic College, Anand Nagar to Railway Station, Thana Kotwali, Kaharwadi, Bhagat Singh Chowk to Mansing Mill intersection and from there to Pandhana and Indore Road. The sweepers of the Municipal Corporation struggled a lot on Wednesday morning to remove the ash. The corporators washed the roads through water tankers.

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, Khandwa CSP Poonamchand Yadav caught a dozen dumpers and parked them at the police station. However, by afternoon all dumpers were released. When asked, CSP Yadav said that they were released after paying the fine.

Sources claimed that dumpers were released following a call from a BJP leader in Indore.

