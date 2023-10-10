MP: Admin Step Up Vigil As Code Of Conduct In Force

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The model code of conduct (MCC) has come into effect as the state goes to polls in November. Election Officer and SDM Rahul Chauhan chaired a standing committee meeting with political parties and mediapersons on Monday evening.

The model code of conduct (MCC) has come into effect as the state goes to polls in November. Election Officer and SDM Rahul Chauhan chaired a standing committee meeting with political parties and mediapersons on Monday evening. SDM said that MCC regulates the conduct of political parties and their candidates in the run-up to elections. To ensure free and fair elections, the local administration has stepped up vigil to MCC adhered to by political parties and their candidates. The distance between party booths from the polling station has been increased to 200 metres. The administration has banned the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am in public places. He also instructed political parties to seek prior permission for rallies, meeting a day before. Master trainer Jaiprakash Maandhanya said that cyber-surveillance has been stepped up on social media and news. Tehsildar Mukesh Bamniya, naib tehsildar Aashish Rathore, master trainer Narayan Kag besides the members of political parties, and mediapersons also attended the meeting. The administration has banned the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am in public places. He also instructed political parties to seek prior permission for rallies, meeting a day before. Master trainer Jaiprakash Maandhanya said that cyber-surveillance has been stepped up on social media and news.

