MP: 3 Arrested With 10 Kg Stolen Silver Jewellery

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Thursday, arrested three persons with 10 kg of stolen silver jewellery.

A team, formed under the instructions of SP Rajesh Vyas and ASP Pradeep Patel, led by inspector Shivram Tarole to curb the criminal activities in the town, successfully recovered the stolen goods with the arrest of three accused persons.

The team received intelligence of three people, coming from Gavhana village towards Alirajpur on a motorcycle without a registration number, to sell the stolen silver jewellery.

Acting swiftly, the police cordoned off the Gadhat Sorwa road and began checking vehicles. As the accused saw the police, they tried to escape by speeding the motorcycle, however, they were apprehended by the police.

During interrogation, the accused, namely Ida Vaskale (35), Ustas Dudve (33) and Kadam Kirang (45), failed to provide a satisfactory answer and produce bills related to silver jewellery in their possession.

Further interrogation led to the confession of their stealing method, which is digging the walls of the houses in various villages at night.

The police arrested the accused and recovered the silver jewellery from their possession.