 MP: 1 Killed, 23 Injured As Bus Rams Into Dumper In Mhow
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and 23 others injured when a private passenger bus going from Indore to Dhamnod rammed into a stationary dumper on Nanded overbridge, on Sunday afternoon.

According to Bargonda police, the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Kadil son of Meherban, 30, resident of Anjad.

Police said passenger bus (MP41 P 77 99) was going at high speed and rammed into the dumper on the Nanded overbridge, Rau-Khalghat four-lane.

Soon after the collision, the injured passengers started screaming and villagers came to their rescue. Around 16 passengers were sent to health centre in Manpur where one person died. Around seven passengers were admitted to the Government's Central India Hospital, Mhow.

