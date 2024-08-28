Monsoon Tourism In Mandu: Urgent Call For Security Personnel As Visitors Risk Lives For Selfies

Mandu (Madhya Pradesh): Tourists are flocking to Mandu in large numbers during the monsoon season, drawn by its stunning palaces and natural beauty. However, despite numerous warnings and information boards, many visitors are venturing into accident-prone areas to take selfies and photos, putting their lives at serious risk.

The situation has become so alarming that there is now a pressing need for the administration to deploy security personnel permanently at key tourist sites. As the monsoon season attracts more visitors to Mandu, the allure of capturing breathtaking moments on social media drives tourists to dangerous spots. These areas, often marked with warning signs, are being ignored in the pursuit of the perfect photo, leading to life-threatening situations.

Read Also MP Police Crackdown On Illegal Money Lending: Four Arrested For Extortion Under Debtors Act

The administration has already taken steps to manage traffic and raise awareness by installing information boards in high-risk zones. Yet, these measures have had little impact on curbing reckless behaviour. Recently, after reports of traffic jams and tourists visiting these perilous zones surfaced, top administrative officials visited Mandu. They addressed traffic issues by navigating the city on e-rickshaws and foot, ensuring smoother movement.

However, the persistent problem of tourists entering accident zones remains unresolved. Given the ongoing risks, it is now crucial for the administration to permanently station security personnel at these hazardous sites, especially during the monsoon season. Their presence would serve as a deterrent, preventing tourists from endangering themselves for the sake of selfies and ensuring the safety of all visitors. The situation demands immediate action to avert potential tragedies.