Monsoon Review: Mayor Inspects Bhamori, Reviews Preparedness To Prevent Waterlogging | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to ensure citizens do not face inconvenience during the ongoing monsoon, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Saturday conducted an extensive inspection of various parts of the city to review the Indore Municipal Corporation's preparedness for heavy rainfall.

The mayor paid special attention to the Bhamori area, where he assessed the implementation of earlier directives to improve stormwater drainage and prevent waterlogging.

During the inspection, Bhargav instructed officials to ensure that all locations historically prone to waterlogging are equipped with effective drainage arrangements well in advance.

He said that additional commissioners, zonal officers and field staff had already been directed to identify vulnerable locations and complete all necessary preventive works before the peak monsoon season.

Residents of the Bhamori locality informed the mayor that rainwater used to remain stagnant for two to two-and-a-half hours after heavy showers.

However, due to the drainage improvement works carried out by the Municipal Corporation, rainwater was cleared much faster this season, resulting in a noticeable improvement in the area's condition.

The mayor appreciated the progress and directed officials to complete all remaining works on a priority basis to further strengthen the drainage system.

During his visit, Bhargav also inspected the Transport Nagar area and instructed officials to remove obstructions that could hinder the smooth flow of stormwater.

He emphasised that uninterrupted drainage is essential to prevent flooding and ensure public convenience.

The mayor stated that the Municipal Corporation's entire field staff is working round the clock to monitor the city's condition during the monsoon.

He added that necessary instructions had also been issued to all concerned officials from the central control room earlier in the day.

Reaffirming the Corporation's commitment, Bhargav said every possible effort is being made to ensure that residents across the city remain safe and experience minimal disruption during the rainy season.