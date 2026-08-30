Monsoon Deficit Hits MP’s Kukshi; Bagh Records 279 MM Shortfall As Farmers Await September Rain | FP photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): The Kukshi region recorded significantly less rainfall this year compared with the previous year, raising concerns over Kharif crops, the upcoming Rabi season and drinking water availability.

By the end of August, Kukshi, Bagh, Nisarpur and Dahi had recorded rainfall deficits of 205 mm, 279 mm, 143 mm and 167 mm, respectively. Despite occasional showers, rainfall remained uneven across the region.

Area

Rainfall this year (2026)

Rainfall last year (2025)

Deficit

Kukshi

186 mm

391 mm

205 mm

Bagh

255 mm

534 mm

279 mm

Nisarpur

147 mm

290 mm

143 mm

Dahi

226 mm

393 mm

167 mm

Kharif crops remain in satisfactory condition but require one or two good spells of rain.

Farmers have started irrigating cotton in some areas. Low water levels in rivers, ponds, barrages and stop dams have increased concerns over Rabi cultivation and drinking water.

Farmers are also reporting viral disease in chilli and pest attacks in other crops. Rising costs of seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and irrigation have added to their concerns. Farmers are now hoping for widespread rainfall in September.

Deficit raises distress

UDAIGARH: The weak monsoon in Tribal-dominated Aalirajpur district is becoming a growing concern for farmers as several rainless days have reduced soil moisture in rain-dependent fields.

From June 1 to Aug 30, the district recorded 2,396.8 mm of rainfall against 5,844.4 mm during the same period last year, marking a deficit of 3,447.6 mm. Average rainfall has also declined to 399.4 mm from 974 mm last year.

The shortfall is visible across tehsils. Aalirajpur recorded 370 mm, Jobat 347.9 mm, Udaigarh 365.4 mm, Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar 348 mm, Kathiwada 657.9 mm and Sondwa 207.6 mm. No tehsil recorded any rainfall on Saturday (Aug 30).

Agriculture officer Sandeep Rawat said the timing of rainfall is as important as the total amount received.

Longer dry spells reduce soil moisture and can affect crop growth and production if adequate rain does not arrive soon.

He advised farmers to conserve available moisture, use irrigation water carefully and regularly monitor crop conditions.

The concern extends beyond agriculture. A decline in crop production could reduce farmers’ income and employment opportunities for agricultural labourers, affecting village markets and rural economic activity.

If the dry spell continues and farming income falls, families may face increased pressure to migrate in search of work.

Farmers are therefore hoping for sufficient rainfall in the coming days to restore soil moisture, support standing crops and prevent the rainfall deficit from affecting rural employment and livelihoods.