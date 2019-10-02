Modi should have opposed Trump on ‘Father of Nation’ remark: Digvijay Singh

Indore: Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have lodged his protest with US president Donald Trump when he called him the Father of India.

“This is very surprising that Mahatma Gandhi was given Father of the Nation title by people of this country and Modi got it from Trump. If Modi has even little respect for Gandhi he should have told Trump that he does not accept the title as Mahatma Gandhi is and will remain Father of Nation. I am disappointed Modi did not oppose Trump,” he told reporters here on Wednesday.

Last week, Trump heaped praise on Modi who was visiting the US, saying, "I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissension, fighting and he (Modi) brought it all together. Like a father would. Maybe he is the father of India."

Responding to BJP’s ‘Gandhi Sankalp Yatra', Singh said the move is welcome if the saffron party truly wants to propagate Gandhian philosophy in villages.

To a query on changing head of Special Investigating Team (SIT) constituted for probing honey trap case, Singh said it is DGP’s prerogative. He works on the directions of chief minister and home minister and decides who will probe which case.

Asked about BJP’s allegations that SIT has been made tool to corner the party, Singh said it is saffron party’s guilt that makes it say so.