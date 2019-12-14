Mock drill at Indore airport

Indore: A mock drill for a plane crash was a carried out successfully for the first time at the Indore airport on Friday night.

At around 11.05 pm a message from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower reached the airport director Aryama Sanyal that an aircraft had crashed during takeoff and had caught fire.

Within seconds all the concerned authorities were informed and the chief medical and health officer, police, fire bridage, nearby hospital staff, representative of Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) the airlines staff and personnel of CISF and airport director rush on the spot. Immediately the rescue operation started and all passengers and both pilots were rescued.

After the mock drill a debriefing meeting was held at ATS building class room, which was presided over by Sanyal. She said that it was a successful mock drill. She said a specially made aircraft was put on fire to simulate real conditions. The drill was carried out during night because the number of night flight is increasing in the Indore airport, she said and added that now they will examine the response time.