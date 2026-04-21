Mission Parivar Vikas Campaign Promotes Family Planning Awareness In Indore | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the statewide initiative, the Mission Parivar Vikas Pakhwada is being actively observed across the district from April 11 to April 25, 2026. The campaign aims to promote awareness and acceptance of family planning services among the general public, aligning with the broader objectives of Mission Parivar Vikas.

Organised annually in April, the fortnight focuses on educating communities about both permanent and temporary methods of family planning. The initiative seeks to ensure informed choices and encourage responsible reproductive health practices.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani inaugurated the campaign and highlighted key focus areas. These include promoting delayed marriages, ensuring a minimum gap of three years between two children, increasing awareness about contraceptive options like Antara injections and PPIUCD, and encouraging greater participation of men in family planning.

Several activities are being conducted across the district during the fortnight. Family welfare camps are being organised at various health institutions, where trained healthcare providers are offering services and guidance. So far, 130 Antara injections and 381 Chhaya oral contraceptive pills have been distributed. Additionally, 84 IUCD/PPIUCD insertions have been carried out across 37 delivery centres.

Healthcare workers, including ASHA, ANMs, and community health officers, are actively engaging with the community, providing counselling and support. The campaign has also recorded 43 LTT (female sterilisation) operations to date.

Beneficiaries are being offered a basket of choice for contraceptive methods, ensuring accessibility and informed decision-making. Officials emphasised that family welfare programmes form the foundation of all health initiatives, as a healthy and happy family is key to a prosperous society.

CAMPAIGN PERFORMANCE

Progress report of Mission Parivar Vikas Pakhwada in Indore district as of April 2026.

Service/Product Total Achieved/Distributed

Antara Injections 130

Chhaya Oral Pills 381

IUCD/PPIUCD Insertions 84

LTT (Female Sterilisation) 43

Delivery Centres Involved 37