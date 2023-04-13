Mishap during exam... Student injured as plaster of ceiling falls on him at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student was injured as a portion of the plaster of the ceiling of a classroom fell on him during examination at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College commonly known as GACC on Wednesday.

The injured student was immediately taken to a private hospital where the wounded area was closed with the help of stitches.

The incident took place during the BA final year exam in the afternoon. The exam was underway when the plaster peeled off and fell on the floor. Some part of the plaster also fell on an examinee injuring him on his nose and on the back of his ear.

He was immediately taken to the hospital where the cut on the nose was closed with the help of two to three stitches. He was thereafter discharged from the hospital.

Mishap raises many questions

The exam was going on in a building which is around 60 years old and has been crying for renovation. Question has arisen as to why the examination was conducted in such a classroom which was in a dire state. There were 45 students seated in the hall when the mishap took place. Fortunately, a major portion of the plaster fell onto the floor instead of students seated in the hall.

College passes the buck

As per information received from the college officials, around 7 to 8 classrooms could not be renovated due to solar panels on the terrace of the building. In 2016, solar panels were installed on the terrace of GACC with a clause that during the time of renovation, the panels will be removed. College principal Anup Vyas said that they had written letters to the police housing board, the agency that had installed the solar panel, for uninstalling the same so that renovation of all the classrooms in the ill-fated administrative block could be done but all the letters fell on the deaf ears.

AD to submit probe report

Indore Division additional director (higher education) Kiran Saluja reached the college soon after receiving information of the incident and inspected the classroom where the accident occurred. She asked the college administration to shift examinations from all such classrooms which are in a dire state. The college administration informed her that around 7 to 8 classrooms where examinations are going on could not be renovated because of solar panels on their rooftop. Saluja will enquire into the matter and submit her report to the department of higher education.

Exam shifted to MBA block

Soon after the incident, the college administration convened a meeting of senior professors wherein it was decided to shift the exam from classrooms in dire state to the MBA block. Benches and tables from the ill-fated academic block were shifted to 7 to 8 classrooms in the MBA block by the evening. The remaining papers of BA final year and other exams will be held in the MBA block until the old academic block is completely renovated.