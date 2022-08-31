Minor girl consumes poison at Pitra Parvat, dies

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl died after she reportedly consumed some poisonous substance near Pitra Parvat, police said on Tuesday. The police are waiting for the autopsy to know the exact reason for her death.

According to the Gandhi Nagar police station in charge, the deceased was identified as Bhumika, 16 years old, resident of Vikas Nagar area of the city. She was found unconscious at Pitra Parvat on Monday afternoon. She was taken to the hospital where she died during treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that she reached Pitra Parvat alone and consumed poison over some issue. The family members were unaware of her problems and could not say why she took such an extreme step. After sending her body for the autopsy, the police have taken her mobile phone for further investigation.