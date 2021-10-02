​​ Minor girl abducted​, ​raped by youth​​

Indore

A minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a youth in Dwarkapuri area. ​When the girl got pregnant the accused's mother took them to a temple and got them married. The police have registered a case against the youth and his mother under various sections including the POCSO ​A​ct and arrested them on Saturday.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said that a girl approached the police station and lodged a complaint against a youth named Kalim and his mother. The victim stated in her complaint that the accused had lured and abducted her six months ago. He had kept her in a rented house in the area and raped her.

She got pregnant ​and ​when she told the accused his mother about her condition, the accused's mother ​foribly ​took her to a temple and got her married to her son.​ ​ The accused also threatened the girl with dire consequences​ if she told anyone about the rape. ​

She somehow managed to flee from their clutches and revealed the matter to her family members. Later, she lodged a complaint with the police. The police have arrested the accused and produced them before the court.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 08:51 PM IST