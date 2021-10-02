​​ Minor girl abducted​, ​raped by youth​​

Indore
A minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a youth in Dwarkapuri area. When the girl got pregnant the accused's mother took them to a temple and got them married. The police have registered a case against the youth and his mother under various sections including the POCSO Act and arrested them on Saturday.
Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said that a girl approached the police station and lodged a complaint against a youth named Kalim and his mother. The victim stated in her complaint that the accused had lured and abducted her six months ago. He had kept her in a rented house in the area and raped her.
She got pregnant and when she told the accused his mother about her condition, the accused's mother foribly took her to a temple and got her married to her son. The accused also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told anyone about the rape.
She somehow managed to flee from their clutches and revealed the matter to her family members. Later, she lodged a complaint with the police. The police have arrested the accused and produced them before the court.
