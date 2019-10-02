Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) celebrated its 74th Raising Day

Indore: The institution provides specialised training in combat communication, electronic warfare, communication engineering, computer science, cryptology, cyber earfare and information technology. MCTE traces its roots to the School of Signals, which was founded in 1946. In addition to academic excellence, MCTE has played a stellar role in promoting adventure sports like hand gliding, para gliding and microlite flying.

A special convention was held on October 1 wherein the Commandant complimented all ranks of college for their outstanding performance in all spheres. He called upon all officials to rededicate themselves towards excellence and improvement in training standards, infrastructure and quality of life.

A dinner was organised in the HQ Officers’ Mess, which was attended by senior officers, retired signal officers and ex-commandants of the college.

On Wednesday, a musical evening has been organised in Herms Open Air Theatre which was witnessed by all officials of the College.

A Pagal Gymkhana followed by Barakhana is being organised on 06 October 2019. The event will be attended by the all ranks of the college and Corps of Signals veterans. Exciting games and events will be organised in which all officials and their families will participate.