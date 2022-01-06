Mhow: Thieves attack police, run away with rifle

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves attacked a police team and snatched away with a rifle in Mhow late Wednesday night, sources said.

One of the police constables suffered serious injuries. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mhow, sources said.

According to information, a group of thieves barged into Colonel Academy School. They bashed up the security guard deployed at the school’s gate and snatched away a rifle from him.

As the security guard alerted police, separate police teams started searching for the burglars.

According to reports, a dial-100 team spotted them near Palasiya village and tried to nab them. But, they pelted the police team with stones and also beat up some of the police constables.

Sources said that a police constable identified as Rajendra Jat sustained serious injuries. The thieves also snatched a rifle from Jat and escaped from there.

Only information, senior police officials including DIG Chandrashekhar Solnaki have reached the spot. Several police teams have been fanned out in the area to search the accused, sources said.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 11:04 AM IST