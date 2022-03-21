Mhow: Theatre vandalised by BJYM activists for not screening The Kashmir Files

Mhow/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists on Sunday vandalised a movie theatre in Mhow for not running shows of the film 'The Kashmir Files', and instead, running the Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey.



The BJYM activists barged into Planet Theater situated at Agrasen Square of Mhow even as the show was going on. They forced the audience watching the movie to leave the cinema hall and then threw stones and vandalised the hall, before leaving.



The operator of the cinema hall Anil Sharma said that for five days they were screening The Kashmir Files but as the collection was poor, we replaced it with Bachchhan Paandey.



"We told the protesting activists that the movie was screened for five days but no one heard a word and started attacking the cinema hall. They also injured me," said Sharma.



The group of BJYM activists was reportedly led by Amit Joshi. They pelted stones at the hall, vandalised furniture inside the hall and lobby and also burnt the posters of Bachchhan Paandey. They also threatened the theatre operator with dire consequences if he did not screen The Kashmir Files.



Police have started an investigation in the matter on the complaint of the theatre operator and are identifying the people who had pelted stones and vandalised the theatre.



The Kashmir Files ahead in collections, as per reports

According to reports and data regarding the collection of both the films, the collection of Kashmir Files on Saturday was around Rs 24 cr nationwide, while the collection of Bachchhan Paandey was around Rs 12 cr nationwide. However, no figures were available regarding the collection from the theatre vandalised in Mhow

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:23 AM IST