Mhow SDM cracks down on colonizer

MHOW

Mhow SDM Abhilash Misha on Thursday took action against a coloniser who had developed a colony on an agricultural land without any permission.

One Ravish Patel, resident of Patel mohalla in Pithampur and Anil Patel, resident of khandwa village near pithampur had developed a colony in Bhatkhefi village on Mhow Pithampur road and they had neither taken permission from the Town and country department nor had they got their Land diverted. They had sold plots to more than 15 persons and were not handing over any colony related documents to them. Both the colonisers had befooled them. On their complaints, SDM Mishra directed Mhow Gaon Nagar Panchaust to file a complaint against both the colonisers. Kishanganj police registered a case under section 420 of the IPC.