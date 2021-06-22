Mhow: Over 20,000 vaccinated in tehsil on inaugural day of mega drive

Mhow (Indore district, Madhya Pradesh): More than 20,000 people were given vaccine doses at more than 50 centres in Mhow tehsil on Monday, the first day of mega vaccination drive launched by state government on International Day of Yoga.

Long queues were seen at vaccination sites as officials accompanied by sarpanchs reached villages to motivate people for inoculation.

The administration also conducted door-to-door surveys to know the exact number of people who have not taken jabs. SDM Abhilash Mishra, Tehsildar Dhirendra Parashar along with administrative staff visited centres to know the status of vaccination.

Kolani village in Manpur area became the first village in Mhow tehsil where 100% people have been vaccinated. SDM Mishra said administration is trying to vaccinate all those eligible and getting good support from citizens as well.