Mhow: Over 200 houses in Berchha and Kailod villages searched for Army bombs

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): After the incident in Berchha located in Badgonda police station area where two families attacked each other with bombs on Sunday night, the police is going from village to village looking for bombs used by the Army in homes there. But nothing has been found as yet. Four people have been named as the accused in this case of which Vishal has died and Pappu and Dinesh Kaushal have been arrested. An injured is undergoing treatment in Indore. According to the information, on Wednesday, an Army team defused the bomb seized from the accused Vishal in a pit near the village of Berchha.

After the bombing incident, questions are being raised about the functioning of the police and intelligence department.

The general public is going to the Army's Berchha and Hema ranges and collecting live bombs from there and keeping them in their houses, with responsible departments not even aware of this practice. In fact, during a family dispute in Berchha village near the Army's range on Sunday night, a young man detonated one of the three bombs in his possession. Due to which more than 12 people including the accused were injured and so far, two people have died in this bombing incident.

