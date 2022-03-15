Mhow News Update: Cantt Board Flower Garden inaugurated; Photoshop sealed by administration; Know all about it here

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A Flower Garden built at Tikona Garden, near Cantonment House located on Mall Road, was inaugurated on Tuesday. CEO of the Cantonment Board Rajendra Jagtap, deputy CEO Madhavi Bhargava, office superintendent Satish Aggarwal, Cantonment Board engineers HS Kolya and Amit Vyas and officers of the Cantonment Board were present on the occasion. There are 29 species of plants in this Flower Garden. Various types of flowering plants have been planted. This garden has been prepared by the Cantonment Board in a short time.

Photo shop sealed by administration

Taking action against Mona Photo Copy at Mhow’s local Malwa Complex premises, the administration sealed the shop on Tuesday. Naib tehsildar Shiv Shankar Jaroliya said after the raid that a number of blank voters’ ID cards, PAN cards and Aadhaar cards had been confiscated.

Tehsildar Shiv Shankar Jaroliya and an election team raided the shop and seized a large number of voters’ ID cards. Complainant Manohar Bhala had reached the tehsil election office on Monday morning for correction of his voter’s ID card, where it was found that the signature of the returning officer on the voter’s ID card was fake and was made two days ago, whereas it takes one month to make a voter’s ID card. It also did not have the signature of the present returning officer, Akshat Jain. The shop owner did not have a satisfactory answer. He said the card had been downloaded from a website. The matter has been handed over to the subdivisional officer.

Karate master TD Deepan passes away

TD Deepan, the karate master of the city, passed away on Monday following a heart attack. He was 83 years old. He had been living in Indore.

His last rites were performed at 3 pm on Tuesday at Rajeshwar Vidyalaya Mhow Church after prayers. Deepan had acquired special abilities in karate and he used to take karate classes for years at the Maharashtra Society of Mhow. A few years ago, he had a road accident in Mhow. But even after that, he continued practising karate regularly.

ALSO READ Bhopal: MP government to start mobile veterinary units to provide medical assistance to animals

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:05 PM IST