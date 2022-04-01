Mhow News Row: Bargoda police reunite 10-yr-old girl with father; Food security eligibility slips distributed by Cant Board

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year old girl Rani who lives in Mhow somehow wandered away and reached Nalchha on March 30, Dhar district where she was spotted by the Bargonda police. The station in-charge Amit Kumar immediately assigned female constable Anjali to investigate the case. She managed to trace the parents of the girl and handed her over to her father Shyamu Kaushal.

District Panchayat Trophy inaugurated

The District Panchayat Trophy was inaugurated at RD Memorial College Ground, Datoda on Wednesday evening. Tournament coordinator Rakesh Yadav said that more than 150 teams have participated in this tournament. This year the tournament has been organised on two different grounds. The entry of the teams to the tournament has been kept free. Free t-shirts, attractive gifts, medals and citations will being given to all the players. Meanwhile , Yogi Maharaj the lookalike of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was the centre of attraction on both the grounds at opening ceremony of the tournament.

Food security eligibility slips distributed by Cant Board

Under Chief Minister Annapurna Yojana, many families have been given food security eligibility slips by the Mhow Cantonment Board administration in a simple ceremony. BPL card holders, social security pension holders, tribals among others are eligible. Cantonment Board CEO Dr Rajendra Jagtap, CEO Madhuri Bhargava, office superintendent Satish Aggarwal, nominated member Shiv Sharma were present.

Pithampur Municipality budget meeting held

Many important development issues were discussed at the annual budget meeting of Pithampur Municipality on Thursday. A total of 140 proposals were placed before the members. Municipality chairman Kavita Vaishnav told the councillors that all the proposals should be discussed so that they become aware of all development works being done by the municipality.

Some of the works that would be done in the course of the year include Sagaur School for Rs 2 crore funded through the school education cess, Sagaur Haat Maidan, elevated bridge at Azad Crossroads, Indorama Civic Centre, Food Zone, Sport Zone which sport complex and other facilities. Deepening of Bagdun and other ponds, construction of cricket stadium etc. The process of reservation and allotment of 39 shops located at the new bus stand was discussed and it was decided that online tenders will be done.

In the meeting, MLA representative Sanjay Vaishnav, Municipality chairperson Kavita Vaishnav, Municipal Corporation CMO, Dr Madhu Saxena, Vijay Ahir, Mayuri Verma, Kamal Chaudhary, Shama Subhash Jaiswal, including all councilors of Pithampur and engineers of Municipality etc. were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:13 PM IST