Mhow: New lab at Community Health Centre, Manpur to start in April

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A new laboratory will start functioning at Manpur Community Health Centre from April in which 52 tests will be done free of cost. The new facility is part of the ongoing renovation under the Hub and Spoke Model project.

Apart from the laboratory, a new digital x-ray machine will start working on Monday.

Waterproofing of the roof has been completed, and the centre has been painted. Two new toilets have been constructed and the electric wiring has been changed. Some other minor works remain to be done.

A few months ago, SDM Akshat Jain inspected the health facilities in the area and drew up a plan to modernise both the Manpur Community Centre and Primary Health Centre. A few days back the Harsola Primary Health Centre was decorated to make it look like a private clinic.

According to the officials of the Health Department, a room has been given to a private agency to operate the lab. The freezer and air conditioner are yet to be installed. The private agency will be required to conduct a maximum of 100 tests a day and they will be paid by the hospital. At present, only 15 types of tests are done at the centre.

Also, the ongoing work at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) situated adjacent to the health centre will start functioning from next month. Plasterwork is going on at the 20-bed NRC and the roof also needs to be replaced.

Keeping in mind the children, eco-friendly gardens, playgrounds etc. are also being built, while the work of boundary wall has been completed.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 06:37 AM IST