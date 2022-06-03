Mhow: Military College of Telecommunication Engineering officer's daughter secures 172nd rank in UPSC exam

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Simran Bhardwaj, the 22-year-old daughter of Colonel Manoj Bhardwaj posted at Mhow's Military College of Telecommunication Engineering has secured the 172nd rank in the Union Public Service Commission examination.

Colonel Bhardwaj told that his daughter started her studies in the rural environment and did her graduation from Delhi University.

For the last 2 years, Simran was preparing for UPSC by staying in Mhow, without coaching or tuition only by taking print out of notes. She is not satisfied with her first attempt and has appeared for the UPSC exam that was held this year on June 5.

Simran was selected as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army but did not join.

Officers of the MCTE and other Army establishments have congratulated Colonel Manoj Bhardwaj on his daughter's achievement.