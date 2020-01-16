Mhow: Liquor worth Rs 55L seized

Mhow: A team of excise department including flying squad of Indore, Alirajpur and Mhow chased a Punjab based truck and recovered illegally transported liquor worth 55 lakhs from it on Thursday early morning.

As per excise department officials, Assistant Commissioner of Excise Rajnarayan Soni received information that a truck coming from Punjab is laiden with a large cache of liquor which is being illegally transported from Chandigarh to Gujarat. On this, Soni directed all three teams between Mhow and Manpur.

The teams of excise officers Rajiv Dwivedi and Rajeev Mudgal asked truck no PB08 BE 5517 to stop near Kakariya village but in place of stopping the truck, driver increased speed of it. Both the teams chased it and caught it.

Driver Javed Mansuri of Ojhar village of Barwani told the team that oranges were there in the truck but when he was asked to show papers of it, he could not comply. Tarpolin cover on the truck was removed and it was found that after two layers of orange boxes, there were liquor cartons.

Mansuri was taken into custody and truck was taken to Manpur police station. 1150 cartons of Chandigarh Choice whisky were recovered from the truck. Case under relevant sections was registered against Mansuri under relevant sections. He was produced in the Mhow court in the afternoon, from where he was sent to the jail.